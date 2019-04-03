Richard Fontaine Adams age 81 passed away March 27, 2019. He joined the Air Force immediately after high school. Upon his return home he worked at U.S. Steel in Clairton, Pennsylvania and in Gary, Indiana, where he was Pipefitter. He retired in 1991 after 30 years of service. Most recently, Richard was a Teacher's Aide at Glen Park Academy in Gary, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Mary Adams, and his brothers Henry, Robert Jr. and Rudolph Adams. He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife Carolyn; his son, Richard Adams Jr. (Regena) of Midland City, Alabama; his daughters Debbie Felix (Chibuzor), Vera Starks (Larry) and Tawana Watts, all of Gary Indiana. 4 Grandsons; 2 granddaughters; Sisters: Maxine Young and Odell Adams, Lois Dawkins (Frank) ; LaBarbara Jones (Morris) and scores of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral service will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Zion Progressive Cathedral 1169 Connecticut Street Gary, Indiana. Viewing will begin at 9:00AM-11:00AM with funeral immediately following at 11:00AM with Bishop Norman J Hairston II officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Manuel Memorial 'Parlor of Peace". Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary