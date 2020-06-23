Richard Byron "Mouse" Gasper
Age 69 passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his home. He was born on September 14, 1950 in Gary, Indiana to Everett M. Gasper and Anita E. (nee Stout) Jones. Richard was employed at Arcelor Mittal as a millwright and proudly served his country in the United States Army. Richard was a family man and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend.
He is survived by his wife of 49 yrs., Antionette H. (nee Coburn) Gasper; daughter, Tasha Gasper; four grandchildren, David Gasper, Halie Meeks and Xavier and April Roberts; father, Everett Gasper; three brothers, Edwin (Sharon) Gasper, Samuel (Roslin) Stout and Ronald Gasper; six nieces, 12 great nieces and nephews and ten great-great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Richard Gasper; mother, Anita Jones; stepmother, Barb Gasper, and brother, Walter Gasper.
In lieu of flowers donations to gofundme.com/family-fund-hardship would be appreciated.
A funeral service for Mouse will take place Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10:00 am at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. Cremation will follow. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Post-Tribune from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.