Richard C. Parker, Jr., 79, born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on January 6, 1941, to Sarah and Richard Parker, Sr. was the youngest of the three. Richard, also known as "Richie", "Cool Breeze" and Mr. P, graduated from Peabody HS.Richard held several jobs between Pittsburgh and Gary, but retired from Brunswick Village.Richard mentored as a baseball coach and loved dogs.A die hard Steelers fan, Richard relocated to Gary, Indiana in the '70's, and married the late Sheila Hearne-Parker. He was a faithful member of New Life C.O.G.I.C. where he served as a deacon on the board and a prayer warrior.Richard was preceded in death by parents: Sarah and Richard, Sr.; brother: Otis (Betty), sister: Janice (James), and wife, Sheila.He leaves to cherish his memories, daughters: Twanda (Alexander), LaQuita, Richonta, and Raven (Thaddeus); sons: Curtis and Wayne (Ghika). 13 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.



Visitation Wednesday August 5, 2020 1:00 p.m-7:00 p.m at Powell and Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave. Funeral Thursday August 6,2020 at New Life Outreach C.O.G.I.C. 4756 McCook East Chicago,IN at 11am. Pastor Eld. Ronald Hearne Eulogizing.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store