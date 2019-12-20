|
|
Richard Gordon Hatcher, former mayor of Gary, Indiana, and first African American mayor of a major American city, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. He was born and raised in Michigan City, Indiana in an area called "The Patch". He attended Indiana University on athletic scholarship and worked his way through Valparaiso College of Law.
As a young activist in Gary, he cofounded Muigwithania. Inspired by the Kenyan liberation movement, the organization worked to build Black political power in Gary and provide programming and services to residents. He organized with SNCC during the 1964 Freedom Summer in Mississippi, and again in the summer of 1965 on issues of voting rights for Black residents. He also worked for a time as the attorney for the Gary NAACP chapter, filing and trying desegregation and civil rights cases. He was elected to the Gary City Council in 1963, at which time he sponsored and implemented Gary's first Open Occupancy Law, allowing African Americans to live outside of the Midtown area where they had been previously restricted.
In 1967, he became the first elected African American to serve as mayor of a major U.S. city, Gary, Indiana. As mayor, Hatcher fought tirelessly to improve the lives of residents. The accomplishments of his administration include building the Adam Benjamin Transportation Center, Hudson Campbell Fitness Center, Genesis Convention Center, a number of senior and affordable housing developments, and a number of parks and pavilions. He also upgraded the Gary Sanitary District, built and developed the Gary Airport, and provided the first low-income housing tenant ownership program in Gary's history. He implemented several youth programs including one that provided free meals, jobs and recreational activities for youth during the summer, and he created the Rainbow Shelter for victims of domestic violence. These are just a few of his many accomplishments while Mayor.
Richard Hatcher developed and hosted the National Black Political Convention in Gary in 1972 and went on to be deemed nationally as the "Dean of Black Politics". When he left office in 1987, there were more than 300 African American mayors in cities across the country. This success is attributed to Mayor Hatcher's trailblazing leadership and national organizing. A national and international voice for civil rights, Richard Hatcher served as an advisor to Presidents Lyndon B. Johnson and Jimmy Carter on issues of civil rights and urban policy. He held the office of Vice Chairman of the Democratic National Committee from 1981 to 1985, and chaired Rev. Jesse Jackson's 1984 and 1988 presidential campaigns.
His fight for civil and economic rights reached beyond the United States as Mayor Hatcher served as the inaugural Chairman of the Board of TransAfrica, an organization that fought to end apartheid in South Africa and ultimately freed Nelson Mandela from prison.
He is survived by his wife, Ruthellyn Marie Hatcher; his three daughters, Ragen Heather Hatcher, Rachelle Catherine Hatcher Swan, and Renee Camille Hatcher; and his sister Margie Davis. He also leaves behind six beloved grandchildren, Jayden Hatcher Matthews, Camden Hatcher Matthews, Kylen Hatcher Matthews, Andersen Hatcher Wooden, Lauren Hatcher Wooden, and Jackson Hatcher Swan; and many beloved extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents Carlton and Catherine Hatcher; sisters Collie Belle Hatcher Wise and Gladys Hatcher Givan; and brothers Charles Hatcher, Clarence Hatcher and William Hatcher.
Visitation Friday, December 20, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Genesis Convention Center, 1 Genesis Center Plaza, Gary, IN 46402. Funeral services Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Genesis Convention Center, 1 Genesis Center Plaza, Gary, IN 46402. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Richard Gordon Hatcher Legacy Foundation, Inc. 501C3, P.O. Box 64105, Gary, IN 46401. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 20, 2019