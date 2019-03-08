|
Richard Jevon Austin Hayes, age 37 ,departed this life on February 22, 2019. Richard graduated from Howe Military Academy. Richard was a member of Pine Hill City Church. Richard was a member of the Gary NAACP Youth Council and ACT-SO. He was merit scholar and former member of the National Guard. He was enrolled in Ivy Tech's Welding program.He was preceded in death by his brother Jason Delmar Hayes, maternal grandfather, Austin Peterson Sr., and paternal grandparents, Clayborn and Mary Pickett Hayes. He leaves his legacy of life to be remembered by his parents: Linda L. Peterson and Richard Hayes; Grandmother: Norma Peterson; uncles: Elder Austin Peterson Jr., Laborn Hayes, Terence Peterson, Clayborn Hayes and Gregory Hayes and Charles Hayes, aunts: Sandra Peterson, Lucille Hayes-Davis and Rev. Michelle Peterson; Godmother: Barbara Bolling-Williams , and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Sunday March 10,2019 1:00 p.m-7:00 p.m. family hour 5:00 p.m-7:00 p.m. at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary,In. Funeral Monday March 11,2019 11:00 a.m at Antioch Baptist Church 3902 Alexander Ave, East Chicago,In. Internment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 8, 2019