Richard Howard
1930 - 2020
Richard Howard born July 2, 1930 in Chicago, IL to Tinnie Styles and Lannie George. His formative years were spent in Clarkdale, MS where he was raised by his maternal grandparents. He married Johnnie Olivia Rogers on April 18, 1948 to that union five children were born, Frances Joyce, Richard Jr., Tinnie, Loretta and Gerald. In the early 1950's they moved to Gary, IN. Richard was a dedicated provider that worked several jobs including at the Sears Roebuck Company . He retired from US Steel after 25 years of service. Richard is preceded in death by his wife Johnnie and youngest son Gerald. He leaves to cherish his fond memories children Frances Joyce Meux, Richard Jr (Elaine), Tinnie Karim and Loretta; grandchildren Lyndell and Tamara Howard; Chanael (Shawn ) Warren; Richard (Tiffany) Howard III; Angela Meux; Christopher

(Corneshia) Howard; great grandchildren Lyndell Jr. And Tashe Howard; Xavier, Zahra and Kellen Warren; Nalia and Riyah Howard; Christopher Jr. and Carson Howard and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 12noon -8:00p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Funeral Services Friday October 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St John Baptist Church 2457 Massachusetts Street. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park .



Published in Post-Tribune from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
