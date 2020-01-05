Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
For more information about
Richard Lind
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
View Map
Vigil
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:30 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
509 W. Division Rd.
Valparaiso, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Lind
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. Lind


1955 - 2020 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard J. Lind Obituary
RICHARD J. "RICK" LIND, age 64, of Valparaiso, passed away suddenly on December 31, 2019. He was born in Gary on May 8, 1955. Rick was a graduate of Hobart High School, Class of 1973. He had worked for over 30 years at McDonald's and most recently was working with Laborers Local 41. Rick enjoyed being outdoors tending to his plants and garden. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, where he was a very active and faithful member. Rick loved all things in nature, but above all he loved his children and was a very proud father.

He is survived by his son, Richard (Lauren) Lind; daughter, Holly (Matthew) Lind Smejek; a granddaughter on the way; mother, Marianne F. Lind (nee Beiriger); sister, Debra (Ron) Weir; 2 brothers, Robert (Jurita) Lind and Gregory (Joyce) Lind; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Rick was preceded in death by his father, Jerome R. Lind.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Rick's memory to the National Wildlife Federation.

There will be a Funeral Mass for Rick on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 509 W. Division Rd., Valparaiso, IN 46385, with Rev. Michael Kopil officiating. Memorial visitation will be Monday, January 6, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. with a 4:30 p.m. Prayer Vigil at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd., Hobart. If you have any questions, please call (219) 942-2109 visit www.reesfuneralhomes.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -