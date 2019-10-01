Richard J. "Rich" Wheeler, age 68, of Elburn, passed into the arms of his Savior, Sunday, September 29, 2019. Though he left unexpectedly, he leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter and a lifetime of memories for his family to cherish.



He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Mary Wheeler; four children: Charity (Tim) Assell-Wheeler, Chuck (Natalie) Assell and their children, Alyssa and Kayleigh, Cliff (Kelso Kuipers) Assell and Katie (Dan) Wheeler Nudera and a community full of friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Thurman Judson and Anna May Wheeler.



Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 5 p.m., Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Elburn Lions Club, 500 Filmore St., Elburn, IL 60119. Following cremation, there will be a private family burial at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Rich's name. Checks may be made to the "Richard Wheeler Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com. Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 1, 2019