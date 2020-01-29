|
|
RICHARD L. MOREHOUSE, age 79, of Hobart, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, January 23, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 17, 1940 in Gary, Indiana. Richard graduated from Hobart High School in 1958. During his high school years, Richard was a member of the 1957 cross-country state championship team. The only undefeated team in Hobart's history. This would later put him into the Hobart High School Hall of Fame. Richard was a proud Navy sailor from 1958 to 1962, where he served on the USS Ingram. Stories of his Navy adventures would last his lifetime. Richard married the love of his life, Judy Morris, on September 25, 1964. Richard was an Iron Worker, Iron Workers Local 395, until he retired. For the next 12 years he continued working, as he drove a school bus for Lake Station School Corporation. He was dedicated, hard-working, and touched many lives. Richard was a member of the Honor Guard and of the American Legion, Post 54, in Hobart. He attended Lake Station Presbyterian Church, where he was a member for much of his life.
Richard is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judy; his children, who were blessed to call him Dad, daughter, Sherri (Jim Konja) Pendleton of Hobart; and son, Gregory (Patricia) Morehouse of Westville; 3 grandchildren, Michael Morehouse, Andrew Pendleton, Jennifer Pendleton; 3 great grandchildren, Hayden Purcell, Jaylen and Jalena Pendleton; sister, Jeanne (Al) Lind; brothers, Daniel (Mindy) Morehouse, and William "Billy" Morehouse; numerous nephews, nieces and other loving family and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Gladys (nee Clark) Morehouse; infant sister, Cathy; sister, Patricia Walzel; and brother, Roland "Moe" Morehouse.
Richard will be remembered as a proud Navy sailor, an avid hunter and fisherman, a man who loved the outdoors and his garden, a strong and dedicated husband and father and the best Papa ever. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Memorial contributions in Richard's name may be made to St Jude Children's Research Centers.
A funeral service for Richard will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Rees Funeral Homes, Hobart Chapel, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd., with Pastor Evonne Carter-Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, January 31, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109 or go online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com to extend online condolences.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020