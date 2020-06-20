Deacon Richard Lee Rosborough, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at the age of 87. Richard Lee Rosborough was born March 22, 1933 in Marshall, Texas to Isaac and Arine Rosborough. He was the eldest son of 7 children. He received his education in the Marshall Public School System. He accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He moved to Gary, Indiana in 1952 and was hired at US Steel Gary Works. He retired on March 31, 1995 after 42 ½ years of service as a craneman in the Plate Mill.
He was a Deacon and faithful member of New Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church until his health began to fail. He wore numerous hats including, Church Bus Driver, Custodian, Superintendent of Sunday School, Male Chorus member, Male Chorus Program Chairman, and Poor Saints Ministry Overseer. One of his favorite scriptures was "The Prayers of The Righteous A Vaileth Much."-JAMES 5:16.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Isaac and Arine Rosborough, 3 sisters, Lovater McGee, Laruth Johnson, and Beulah Mae Anderson, 3 brothers, Roy Lee, Carl and Egene Rosborough.
He leaves to cherish precious memories loving wife of 63 years, Pearlene, daughters, Michelle Taylor and Barbara Jordan; sons, Nigel (Regina) Rosborough) and Saul Johnson; 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren; 1 aunt; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Visitation will be held Monday, June 22, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street. Private funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Smith Bizzell & Warner Chapel. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Post-Tribune from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.