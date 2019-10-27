Home

Carmichael Funeral Service - Fort Wayne
831 E. Jefferson Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
260 422-5359
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Carmichael Funeral Service - Fort Wayne
831 E. Jefferson Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Trinity U.C.C.
1276 W. 20th Ave.
Gary, IN
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:30 PM
Trinity U.C.C.
1276 W. 20th Ave.
Gary, IN
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Trinity U.C.C.
1276 W. 20th Ave.
Gary, IN
Richard Y. Mayhoe Obituary
Richard Y. Mayhoe was born June 14, 1974 to Betty J. (Smith) and Richard L. Mayhoe in Gary,Indiana. He departed this earthly life on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne , IN. He leaves to cherish his memory loving wife Ebony N. Mayhoe; daughters Marikka J. Mayhoe and Necala N. Hill; son Camren L. Hill; mother Betty J. (Willie) Wallace; sisters Dr. Kathalene Harris and Sharon (Marquise) Thompson; nephew Matthew Thompson; in-laws Dave and Vivian Walton; sister-in-laws Christina Smith, Shaira Brooks and Sharrell Smith and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial Service will be Monday October 28, 2019; family hour will start at 12:00 noon; Kappa Alpha Psi Rights at 12:30 p.m. with service to follow at 1:00 p.m. all services at Trinity UCC 1276 West 20th Avenue Gary, Indiana .
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019
