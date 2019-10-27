|
Richard Y. Mayhoe was born June 14, 1974 to Betty J. (Smith) and Richard L. Mayhoe in Gary,Indiana. He departed this earthly life on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne , IN. He leaves to cherish his memory loving wife Ebony N. Mayhoe; daughters Marikka J. Mayhoe and Necala N. Hill; son Camren L. Hill; mother Betty J. (Willie) Wallace; sisters Dr. Kathalene Harris and Sharon (Marquise) Thompson; nephew Matthew Thompson; in-laws Dave and Vivian Walton; sister-in-laws Christina Smith, Shaira Brooks and Sharrell Smith and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial Service will be Monday October 28, 2019; family hour will start at 12:00 noon; Kappa Alpha Psi Rights at 12:30 p.m. with service to follow at 1:00 p.m. all services at Trinity UCC 1276 West 20th Avenue Gary, Indiana .
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019