Rick Dwayne Severin
1963 - 2020
Ricky Dwayne Severin, Age 57, of Grant Park, Illinois formerly of Hobart, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Southlake Methodist Hospital in Merrillville. He was born on April 6, 1963 to the late Emery and Peggy (Nee Borton) Severin in Gary, Indiana. He proudly served in the Marines. He was a computer operator at Arcelor Mittal. On June 11, 1988, he married Beth Rance. He was a member of the VFW and the American Legion in Grant Park.Ricky is survived by his wife of 32 years, Beth; children, Mark (Courtney Roberts) Severin, Steven Severin, Cheryl (Kyle Davenport) Severin and Paige Severin; 2 brothers, Norman (Connie) Severin and Robert (Alice) Severin; 2 sisters, Cindy (Steve) Crisman and Brenda Mosier; grandson Benjamin; numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Ricky will take place on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Rees Funeral Home, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN, with Pastor David Nykamp officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Hobart. Visitation will be held Monday, June 15, 2020 from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel. For more information, please call 219-942-2109 or go online at Reesfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
JUN
16
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
June 13, 2020
So sorry to hear this news of Rick. Our sincere condolences to his entire Family
Dave & Deb Griggs
Friend
June 13, 2020
Working with Ricky for 18 years side by side, becoming as brothers, and seeing no color. Not even having an argument. A good friend and honorable man that will be missed. Rest In Peace, Your brother, Johnny C.
John Coleman
Friend
June 12, 2020
Janet Holden
June 12, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss of Rick you are all in our thoughts and prayers
Brian & Delores Witt
Friend
June 12, 2020
My friend, my brother, my companion in various devious shenanigans. Cindi and we're devastated on hearing the heart crushing news. Our thoughts and prayers are on the way. ......so am i. Love you guys so much. I will try to ease the pain.
Larry and Cindi Roberts
Friend
June 12, 2020
He was a loving brother,friend,loving husband ,father and grandpa. Was a proud Marine. Will be dearly missed
norman Severin
