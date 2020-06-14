Ricky Dwayne Severin, Age 57, of Grant Park, Illinois formerly of Hobart, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Southlake Methodist Hospital in Merrillville. He was born on April 6, 1963 to the late Emery and Peggy (Nee Borton) Severin in Gary, Indiana. He proudly served in the Marines. He was a computer operator at Arcelor Mittal. On June 11, 1988, he married Beth Rance. He was a member of the VFW and the American Legion in Grant Park.Ricky is survived by his wife of 32 years, Beth; children, Mark (Courtney Roberts) Severin, Steven Severin, Cheryl (Kyle Davenport) Severin and Paige Severin; 2 brothers, Norman (Connie) Severin and Robert (Alice) Severin; 2 sisters, Cindy (Steve) Crisman and Brenda Mosier; grandson Benjamin; numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Ricky will take place on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Rees Funeral Home, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN, with Pastor David Nykamp officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Hobart. Visitation will be held Monday, June 15, 2020 from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel. For more information, please call 219-942-2109 or go online at Reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.