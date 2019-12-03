|
|
Rickey L. Reese, 60, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, in his home in Hammond, IN. Rickey attended Calumet High School and graduated from Purdue University. Rickey retired from Bethlehem Steel Mill and as an independent landscaper. Once Rickey retired he enjoyed working as an educator at Children's Home & Aid in Chicago,IL. All of Rickey's family and friends will miss him. Love you Rickey! Visitation Wednesday December 4,2019 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary, IN. Funeral Thursday December 5,2019 Wake 11:00 am Funeral 12:00 pm at Trinity United Church of Christ 400 W. 95th St. Chicago,IL 60628. In lieu of memorial donations, please contact the funeral home at 219-885-5529.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 3, 2019