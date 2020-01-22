Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Resources
More Obituaries for Rickey McMillan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rickey McMillan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rickey McMillan Obituary
Rickey McMillan, of Gary, IN passed away January 16, 2020. He was born in Hammond, Indiana to the late Ofalisha Proctor and Pella McMillan. Rickey was a graduate of Tolleston High School class of 1964. Rickey was a dedicated and loyal employee of U.S. Steel for over 50 years. Until his passing, he worked in the Sheet and Tin department, where he was referred to as the "Godfather". Rickey worked until his time of death but not because he had to but because he chose to. He is survived by his wife Lucinda McMillan; children Rickey Terrell (Danielle) McMillan and Kristie Denise (Omar) Gore; granddaughter, Madison Gore; 2 sisters, Sharon Renee Lucas (John) and Regina Proctor and his loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday January 25, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 W. 11th Ave. Gary, Indianan 46404.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -