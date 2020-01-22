|
|
Rickey McMillan, of Gary, IN passed away January 16, 2020. He was born in Hammond, Indiana to the late Ofalisha Proctor and Pella McMillan. Rickey was a graduate of Tolleston High School class of 1964. Rickey was a dedicated and loyal employee of U.S. Steel for over 50 years. Until his passing, he worked in the Sheet and Tin department, where he was referred to as the "Godfather". Rickey worked until his time of death but not because he had to but because he chose to. He is survived by his wife Lucinda McMillan; children Rickey Terrell (Danielle) McMillan and Kristie Denise (Omar) Gore; granddaughter, Madison Gore; 2 sisters, Sharon Renee Lucas (John) and Regina Proctor and his loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday January 25, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 W. 11th Ave. Gary, Indianan 46404.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 22, 2020