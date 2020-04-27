Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
Rickey Simmons Obituary
Rickey Simmons Sr. age 64, passed away peacefully on Thursday April 23, 2020. He was proceeded in death by his father Wallace Simmons Sr. He leaves to mourn his beloved wife Bernice Cannon Simmons, daughter Takiyla Blisset- Simmons, son Rickey Simmons Sr., Granddaughter Makiyla Golson, and a special niece Norael Wooley. John Ella Gentry mother, sisters Colette R. Vaughn and Mynyown Gentry Two brothers Wallace Simmons Jr and Rory Gentry. Also, a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Rickey loved life and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be held on Wednesday April 29, 2020 from 12-4 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Funeral Home 2959 W 11th Ave Gary, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 27, 2020
