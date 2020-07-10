Ricksett McCord was granted her wings at St. Catherine Hospital on June 24,2020.



She is preceded in death by her mother Mary (Robinson) Rivera, father Ricky McCord Sr, grandparents Mary and John Robinsons, sisters Cheryl Robinson and Valerie YoungBlood, grandchildren Heaven Washington and Jajuan McCord Jr. She is survived by her children – Mary McCord, (Dantrell Washington), Jazmine McCord, Ja'Mari McCord (Gary, IN), Ja'Ray McCord, Jajuan McCord (Essence Parker), Sulukwe Tesseneer and Kahlil Tesseneer. Special Friend (Micheal Williams). Grandchildren - Ye'Lanna McCord and Beautiful McCord, Siblings- Crayola McCord Erica McCord, Johnnie Rivera, Ricky McCord Jr, Taiwan Faison (Norwich,Connecticut), Kenya McCord, Krissy McCord and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. Wake: Saturday July 11, 2020 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m Funeral 2:00 p.m. All services at Powell-Coleman Funeral 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary, In.





