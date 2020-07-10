1/1
Ricksett McCord
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ricksett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ricksett McCord was granted her wings at St. Catherine Hospital on June 24,2020.

She is preceded in death by her mother Mary (Robinson) Rivera, father Ricky McCord Sr, grandparents Mary and John Robinsons, sisters Cheryl Robinson and Valerie YoungBlood, grandchildren Heaven Washington and Jajuan McCord Jr. She is survived by her children – Mary McCord, (Dantrell Washington), Jazmine McCord, Ja'Mari McCord (Gary, IN), Ja'Ray McCord, Jajuan McCord (Essence Parker), Sulukwe Tesseneer and Kahlil Tesseneer. Special Friend (Micheal Williams). Grandchildren - Ye'Lanna McCord and Beautiful McCord, Siblings- Crayola McCord Erica McCord, Johnnie Rivera, Ricky McCord Jr, Taiwan Faison (Norwich,Connecticut), Kenya McCord, Krissy McCord and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. Wake: Saturday July 11, 2020 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m Funeral 2:00 p.m. All services at Powell-Coleman Funeral 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary, In.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Wake
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Funeral
02:00 PM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 9, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Davella Hollis
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved