Ricky Gean Congress 56, was born August 16, 1962 to Ethel Pressley (McAdoo), and Robert Richards. He was raised in Gary, Indiana, where he attended Wirt High School. Ricky was truly one of a kind, and will be missed dearly. On April 5, 2019, Ricky was reunited with his mother, Ethel, sister, Pamela Congress, and two infant sisters, in Heaven. He leaves to cherish his memory, little sister, Malisa Flack; children: Nina, Kwanita, Kimberly (Darren), Katrina (Darrell), Barron, Princeton, Tatiana, and Maxine; grandchildren: Terri, Kierra, Johnell, Zechariah, Faith, Joseph, Alexia, Jeremiah, Falon, Malachi, Jonathan, and Santeri; great-grandchildren: Brenton and Kendall; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. All Funeral Services Saturday April 13, 2019 Wake 9:00a.m. Funeral 11:00a.m. at New Bethel Fellowship 110 W. 43rd Avenue Gary, Indiana 46408. Professional Services rendered by Powell Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 11, 2019