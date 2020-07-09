1/1
Ricky Haskins
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ricky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ricky Haskins, age 61, departed this life on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Born in East Chicago, IN on July 6, 1959. Graduate of Horace Mann Class of 1977. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from Bishop College in Dallas, TX. A baptized and confirmed member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Employed as the Athletic Director of 21st Century Charter School at Gary.

Preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Clara Haskins.

Survived by spouse of 37 years, Georgie Denise; four sons: Anthony (Janice) of Alexandria, VA, Rickey, Jr., Reverend Raydon (Kim) of Bloomington, IN, Sonny (Caleigh) of Grand Rapids, MI. The joys of his life, his grandchildren: Ananda (Nanda), RaKia (Mommie), Raven (Mooch), Ricky, III (Pooka), Riyah (YahYah); Brothers: Michael, David (Nancy) of Suffolk, VA; Sister, Sharon Johnson of Harvey, IL; Uncle, Harold (Ethel) Haskins of Oakland, CA.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Family Hour 6:30-8:00 p.m. Homegoing Services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Both services will be held at 21st Century Charter School at Gary (Gymnasium), 724 Washington Street, Gary, IN 46402.

NOTE: For the safety of all in attendance, social distancing will be exercised. Mask REQUIRED!

Capacity limits will be enforced to ensure all safety measures will be met.

Plants should be sent to the school at 724 Washington Street, Gary, IN 46402. Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Haskins family during their time of loss.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
21st Century Charter School at Gary (Gymnasium)
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Service
11:00 AM
21st Century Charter School at Gary (Gymnasium)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 397-0971
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 8, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Michaele Rogers
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved