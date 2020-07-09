Ricky Haskins, age 61, departed this life on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Born in East Chicago, IN on July 6, 1959. Graduate of Horace Mann Class of 1977. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from Bishop College in Dallas, TX. A baptized and confirmed member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Employed as the Athletic Director of 21st Century Charter School at Gary.



Preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Clara Haskins.



Survived by spouse of 37 years, Georgie Denise; four sons: Anthony (Janice) of Alexandria, VA, Rickey, Jr., Reverend Raydon (Kim) of Bloomington, IN, Sonny (Caleigh) of Grand Rapids, MI. The joys of his life, his grandchildren: Ananda (Nanda), RaKia (Mommie), Raven (Mooch), Ricky, III (Pooka), Riyah (YahYah); Brothers: Michael, David (Nancy) of Suffolk, VA; Sister, Sharon Johnson of Harvey, IL; Uncle, Harold (Ethel) Haskins of Oakland, CA.



Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Family Hour 6:30-8:00 p.m. Homegoing Services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Both services will be held at 21st Century Charter School at Gary (Gymnasium), 724 Washington Street, Gary, IN 46402.



NOTE: For the safety of all in attendance, social distancing will be exercised. Mask REQUIRED!



Capacity limits will be enforced to ensure all safety measures will be met.



Plants should be sent to the school at 724 Washington Street, Gary, IN 46402. Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Haskins family during their time of loss.





