Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Strickland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita D. Strickland

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rita D. Strickland Obituary
Rita D. Strickland age 68 of Gary ,In passed away Monday May 13, 2019. Rita was a graduate of West Side High school class of 1972. Rita also was an employee of the Lake County Convalescent Home. Rita leaves to cherish two loving sons and one daughter in law of Indianapolis, IN; Stacey (Patricia) Strickland and Jean Maurice Strickland along with four grandchildren DeShawn Edwards, Zion Marie Johnson, Jacob Strickland, and Maurice Barker. She also left a host of loving cousins and good friends. Wake Tuesday May 21,2019 9:00 a.m-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary,In. Pastor Edward C. Turner officiating.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now