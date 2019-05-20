|
Rita D. Strickland age 68 of Gary ,In passed away Monday May 13, 2019. Rita was a graduate of West Side High school class of 1972. Rita also was an employee of the Lake County Convalescent Home. Rita leaves to cherish two loving sons and one daughter in law of Indianapolis, IN; Stacey (Patricia) Strickland and Jean Maurice Strickland along with four grandchildren DeShawn Edwards, Zion Marie Johnson, Jacob Strickland, and Maurice Barker. She also left a host of loving cousins and good friends. Wake Tuesday May 21,2019 9:00 a.m-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary,In. Pastor Edward C. Turner officiating.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 20, 2019