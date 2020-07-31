Rita Lynn "Ballard" Ford was born February 9, 1950 in Gary, Indiana to the proud parents of Spencie L. McLendon and Robert L. Ballard Sr. Rita graduated from Roosevelt High School in "1978". Rita was baptized at Metropolitan Baptist church. She was known for her lively spirit and enjoying life to the fullest. Rita is preceded in death by father Robert L. Ballard Sr., youngest son Ricky Ford; maternal grandparents Aretha (Henry) Jackson and Aaron Clark; paternal grandparents Nishie & Jean Ballard; sisters Earnestine Walker, Gloria (Herman) Tavorn and Sharon (Curtis) McCatrey; brothers Willie Jean and Edward Ballard; aunts Lola and Dorothy Clark; uncle Jerry Earl Jernigan. Rita is survived by son Enrikay; mother Spencie L. McLendon; Sisters Deborah Ballard, Michelle Chamberlain, Bernadette (Morris) Lewis and Patricia (Thomas) Woods; Brothers Terry, Bobby, Michael and Antonio; Aunt Minnie Macon and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Sunday August 2, 2020 from 12-8:00p.m. with family hours 6-8:00p.m. Funeral Services Monday August 3, 2020 at 11:00a.m. all Services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Pastor Charles Thompson officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.