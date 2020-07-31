1/1
Rita Lynn (Ballard) Ford
1950 - 2020
Rita Lynn "Ballard" Ford was born February 9, 1950 in Gary, Indiana to the proud parents of Spencie L. McLendon and Robert L. Ballard Sr. Rita graduated from Roosevelt High School in "1978". Rita was baptized at Metropolitan Baptist church. She was known for her lively spirit and enjoying life to the fullest. Rita is preceded in death by father Robert L. Ballard Sr., youngest son Ricky Ford; maternal grandparents Aretha (Henry) Jackson and Aaron Clark; paternal grandparents Nishie & Jean Ballard; sisters Earnestine Walker, Gloria (Herman) Tavorn and Sharon (Curtis) McCatrey; brothers Willie Jean and Edward Ballard; aunts Lola and Dorothy Clark; uncle Jerry Earl Jernigan. Rita is survived by son Enrikay; mother Spencie L. McLendon; Sisters Deborah Ballard, Michelle Chamberlain, Bernadette (Morris) Lewis and Patricia (Thomas) Woods; Brothers Terry, Bobby, Michael and Antonio; Aunt Minnie Macon and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Sunday August 2, 2020 from 12-8:00p.m. with family hours 6-8:00p.m. Funeral Services Monday August 3, 2020 at 11:00a.m. all Services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Pastor Charles Thompson officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.



Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
AUG
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Memories & Condolences

July 30, 2020
Praying for family and friends in the passing of our cousin. May you find comfort in knowing that others share in your grief and praying with and for all of you.
Myrtle Mateen
Family
