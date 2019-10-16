Home

St Timothy Community Church
1600 W 25th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Timothy Community Church
1600 W. 25th Ave.
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Timothy Community Church
1600 W. 25th Ave.
was born March 8, 1946, and departed this life on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Rita graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1964. She attended Hampton University, but graduated from Lincoln University in Jefferson City, MO in 1969. Rita pledged Alpha Kappa Alpha, Alpha Iota Chapter in 1967. Rita taught in Germany, was a book consultant in Ypsilanti, MI and taught for several schools in the Gary Community School Corporation. Her professional affiliations were: Gary Reading Council, NIABSE, NAACP, NABSE, and the Gary Elementary Social Studies Council. Rita was a member of St. Timothy Community Church, serving in the March Birthday Group. Preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Sadie Taylor and older brother, Maurice Taylor. Rita is survived by daughter, AnGell Jackson; granddaughter, Jordan Stephens; five sisters: LaDaney Dungy, Jacquelyn Gholson, Nikki (Ariel J.) Anderson, Yvonne E. (Albert) Howard, Sonja A. (Larry) Brewster; brother, Lawrence E. Taylor; beloved cat, Meowchie; special friend, Joyce Elmore (George) Jarrett and a host of many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation: Friday, October 18, 2019, from 9:00-11:00a.m., with funeral service to follow at 11:00a.m. all at St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 W. 25th Ave. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 16, 2019
