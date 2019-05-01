Home

Robbie L. Baker Obituary
Robbie L. Baker, 72, of Gary Indiana passed away Saturday, April 27th, 2019. Robbie was a proud 1965 graduate of Gary Roosevelt. She was a member of Tarrytown Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. She is survived by her siblings, Phyllis(Michael)Wade, David Baker, Robert (Florence) Baker, Portia (Tyrone) Durley, Kerry Baker, Arthella Carmen (Raymond) Yarber, Robert (Maria) Baker, Keith Baker, Terrae Baker, Jovanni Baker, as well as a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1401 W. 20th Avenue, Gary, IN at 1:00 p.m.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 1, 2019
