1/1
Robert 'Hawk' Lee Crawford
1987 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert 'Hawk''s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Lee Crawford was born March 7, 1987 to Robert Hawkins and the late Gwendolyn Crawford in Gary, Indiana. Robert had a very affectionate smile and loved to be around family and friends. Robert went home to be with the Lord on July 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his Aunt, Teresa Crawford; Brother, Andre Crawford; Cousin, Steven Rhymes Jr; Grandmother, Johnnie Mae Crawford; and Mother, Gwendolyn Crawford. He leaves to cherish his memories Father, Robert Hawkins, of Gary, IN; One Sister, Andrea Crawford of Indianapolis, IN; Four Brothers, Tyran and Ronald Crawford of Indianapolis, IN, Joseph and Corey Edwards of Minneapolis, MN; Six Children, LeeAilLah and Sirrie Gibson, Robert Crawford II, Ky'Lee Anderson, Jalaya and Elise Brooks; God Brother, Shawn Smith of Indianapolis, IN; and a host of many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and Friends. Visitation will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 12:00PM-8:00PM with family hour at 6:00PM at Manuel Memorial "Parlor of Peace" 421 W. 5th Avenue Gary, IN. Service will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 12:00PM at Christian Valley Church 1901 Adams Street Gary, IN (face masks are required).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Service
12:00 PM
Christian Valley Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
(219) 888-9933
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
12 entries
July 23, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Denise Henderson
Friend
July 23, 2020
I Love you so much. We have great memories. I got the kids you Rest up I'll make sure we make you proud
Arlisia
Significant Other
July 22, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Natalie hill
Friend
July 22, 2020
m praying for my extended family in Christ may God continue to watch over and bless you all. In loving memory of a Wonderful Man (Hawk). Gone but never forgotten about.
Shatakwa Walters Mcclendon
Family
July 22, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Whitney Thomas
July 22, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Stacey Russell
July 22, 2020
Hawk I will always hold you in my heart, Rest up my friend
Keisha C
Friend
July 22, 2020
Loving You Forever Nephew You Will Forever Be In Our Hearts.
Lena Hawkins
Family
July 22, 2020
RIH Nephew You Will Forever Be In Our Hearts.
Lena Hawkins
Family
July 22, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Yvonne Green
Family
July 22, 2020
Man hawk was my guy he kept you laughing fun to be around... Im gone miss seeing him around...
Lala
Friend
July 21, 2020
He was funny asl kept u laughing, it’s so hard to believe u goneu were a great father n friend this really saddens my heart
Tawana Blair
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved