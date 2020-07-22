Robert Lee Crawford was born March 7, 1987 to Robert Hawkins and the late Gwendolyn Crawford in Gary, Indiana. Robert had a very affectionate smile and loved to be around family and friends. Robert went home to be with the Lord on July 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his Aunt, Teresa Crawford; Brother, Andre Crawford; Cousin, Steven Rhymes Jr; Grandmother, Johnnie Mae Crawford; and Mother, Gwendolyn Crawford. He leaves to cherish his memories Father, Robert Hawkins, of Gary, IN; One Sister, Andrea Crawford of Indianapolis, IN; Four Brothers, Tyran and Ronald Crawford of Indianapolis, IN, Joseph and Corey Edwards of Minneapolis, MN; Six Children, LeeAilLah and Sirrie Gibson, Robert Crawford II, Ky'Lee Anderson, Jalaya and Elise Brooks; God Brother, Shawn Smith of Indianapolis, IN; and a host of many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and Friends. Visitation will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 12:00PM-8:00PM with family hour at 6:00PM at Manuel Memorial "Parlor of Peace" 421 W. 5th Avenue Gary, IN. Service will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 12:00PM at Christian Valley Church 1901 Adams Street Gary, IN (face masks are required).





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store