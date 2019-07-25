Robert Allen Stefanovich age 69 a longtime Portage resident passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. He was born on January 31, 1950 in Gary, Indiana to the late Andrew and Elizabeth Stefanovich. Robert graduated from Lew Wallace High School, Class of 1968. He was a Vietnam veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of Nativity of Our Savior Church, the Portage American Legion Post 260, and the Portage VFW Post 7760. Robert enjoyed painting, fishing, bingo, trading stock, psychology and his retirement. He is survived by seven siblings, Andrew (Catherine) Stefanovich, Jr., of Hobart, IN; Barbara (Paul) Marszalek of Griffith, IN; Beverly (late Henry Jr.) Ponce of Hobart, IN; Rose Marie (Robert) Ruschak of Valparaiso, IN; Karen (William) Crowder of Wheatfield, IN; Cathy (Jerry) Acuncius of Alma, AR; Albert Stefanovich of Valparaiso, IN; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maria G. Stefanovich. Funeral services are Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel 5341 Central Ave., Portage with Deacon Dennis Guernsey officiating. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Visitation is Friday, July 26, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. American Legion service at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, Portage. Published in the Post Tribune on July 25, 2019