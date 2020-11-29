Robert Baldazo, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Harriet S. Baldazo; children: Stephanie (Garret) Faverty and Robert Baldazo, Jr.; grandchildren: Kaitlyn Ammerman, Sydney Faverty and Kylie Baldazo; siblings: Nancy, Nora, Blanca, Nelly, Yolanda, Norma, Jerry, Ralph, Hector and Fernando; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews.



Preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Gerarda Baldazo; daughter, Caroline Baldazo and sister, Isabel Hinojosa.



Robert proudly served his country in the U. S. Army. He went on to retire from Arcelor Mittal after many years of employment. Robert loved going to work and enjoyed the camaraderie of his work buddies. Robert's pride and joy was his truck. He enjoyed participating in various truck shows, where he won many awards.



Robert was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.



Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Rendina Funeral Home (5100 Cleveland Street, Gary, IN). Pastor Bob Parnell officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Rendina Funeral Home from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Face masks are required, social distancing of 6 feet strongly encouraged, seating will be limited. For information please call 219-980-1141





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store