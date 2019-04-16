Home

Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 663-2500
Robert Bigelow
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
Burial
Following Services
Calumet Park Cemetery
Merrillville, IN
Robert Bruce Bigelow Obituary
Robert Bruce Bigelow, age 79, of Merrillville, IN passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at VNA Hospice Center in Valparaiso, IN.Robert is survived by his wife: Judy; son: David (Pam) Bigelow of Wheeling, IL; daughter: Jennifer Webber of Syracuse, IN.Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A Boy Scout Broken Arrow Ceremony will be at 7:00 PM.Funeral Services will be at the Funeral Home on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Jared Jenette officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.To view the full obituary, visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 16, 2019
