Robert Bruce Bigelow, age 79, of Merrillville, IN passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at VNA Hospice Center in Valparaiso, IN.Robert is survived by his wife: Judy; son: David (Pam) Bigelow of Wheeling, IL; daughter: Jennifer Webber of Syracuse, IN.Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A Boy Scout Broken Arrow Ceremony will be at 7:00 PM.Funeral Services will be at the Funeral Home on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Jared Jenette officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.To view the full obituary, visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 16, 2019