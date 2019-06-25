Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Crawford

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Crawford Obituary
A lifelong resident of Gary, IN, Robert "Bob" Crawford, 70, departed this life on Friday, June 21, 2019. He was a graduate of the Roosevelt High School Class of 1968, a retiree of the United States Steel Corp., and a devoted husband and father. Robert was preceded in death by his parents Waymon and Icelee Crawford, brothers Waymon Crawford Jr. and Obie Majeed, and a sister, Corneal Hudson. He is survived by his loving wife Tencree Crawford, daughter Diane Crawford, sister Juanita Cruse, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and other family. Visitation Thursday June 27, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. family Hour 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. All at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Officiates will be Bishop Mitchell Armstrong and Pastor William Cruse. Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now