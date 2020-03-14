|
Robert Darryl Milligan, A.K.A Big D age 66 of Gary,In, took his wings to glory on March 8, 2020. He was born December 21, 1953 to Robert and Betty Milligan in Gary, Indiana. Robert was a member of Clark Road Missionary Baptist Church. Robert was married to his wife Brenda for 37 years, to this union two sons were born, Robert Darnell and Rodney Jarrell of Gary, Indiana. He leaves to mourn 2 sisters, Velma Elaine Harris and Vernetta(Marvin) Brumfield, 1 brother Anthony(Andrea) Milligan, and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces and Nephews. Visitation Sunday March 15,2020 1:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary,In. Funeral Monday March 16,2020 11:00 a.m. at Clark Road M.B. Church 2841 Clark Road Gary,In. Interment Fern Oak Cemetery Griffith,In.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 14, 2020