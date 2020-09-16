1/
Robert DeNeal Jr.
1925 - 2020
Robert DeNeal, Jr., affectionately known as R.B., was born to Robert and Princella DeNeal on July 24, 1925 in Opelika, Alabama. The family moved to Gary, Indiana in 1943. He worked at the Gary Hotel until he was hired by American Bridge. He met and married Ada L. Joshua on March 4, 1950. To this union four children were born: Tyrone, Cynthia, Robin, and Lisa DeNeal. After retirement, he became the "Babysitter Extraordinaire" to his grandchildren. He loved listening to blues and jazz music, and enjoyed watching sports; Michael Jordan and the Da Bulls, baseball, boxing, football, golf and tennis. He traded time for eternity on Sunday, September 13, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, loving wife, Ada, adopted brother, L.C. Allen and daughter, Cynthia Jacobs- Smith. He leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Tyrone (Coquilla) DeNeal, Sr., daughters, Minister Robin (James) Walton, and Lisa DeNeal, seven grandchildren Venise (Shango) Hopkins, Tyrone DeNeal, Jr., Eric (Renatta) Walton, Valarie Jacobs, Joseph DeNeal, Anthony (Tiffany) Walton, and Deidre DeNeal; four great grandchildren, Tyler Jacobs, Chloe McConnell, Jacob Gadson, and Anthony Walton, Jr.; special great nephews Damon Joshua, Sr. and Erick Joshua, and a host of other family and friends. Visitation Friday, September 18, 2020 from 12 noon-8:00 p.m. with family hour from 6-7:00 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Homegoing Ceremony Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at Israel C.M.E. Church 2301 Washington Street. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.



