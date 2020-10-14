1/
Robert Earl Roney
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Earl Roney, age 74, of Portage passed away at his home on Monday October 12, 2020. Robert was born December 31, 1945 in Camden, Tennessee to the late Austin and Jewel (Lineberry) Roney. Bob was a steelworker that retired from Inland Steel. He loved spending time with his grandkids. Followed closely by spending time with the rest of his family.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Carol; four children, Michael Kent Roney of Piedmont, OK, Dawn (Al, "Shorty") Herrera of Portage, Missy (Vernon) Wattles of Portage and Cassie (Scott) Rigsby of Valparaiso; several grandchildren, Christina (Alex) Mefford, Audrey Roney, Michael Roney, Amber (Colt) Herrera, Andrea (Cody) Richart, Austin (Marissa) Wattles, Brandon (Taylor) Herrera, Jordan Wattles, Matthew Mager, Chris (Toni) Rigsby and Perry Rigsby; five greatgrandchildren, Alyssa, Corra, Brody, Evie and Addie; two brothers, Richard (Debbie) Roney of Greenville, KY and Joe (Linda) Roney of Powderly, KY; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, David Roney.

Visitation will be from 2-8 pm Friday October 16, 2020 at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel 5341 Central Avenue Portage, Indiana 46368. Funeral services will be at 10 am Saturday at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at McCool Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be directed to The Special Olympics.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-3013
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 13, 2020
Joe & family, our condolences, thoughts & prayers are with you all during this difficult time. Sammy & Pam King.
Sammy & Pam King
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved