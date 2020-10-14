Robert "Bob" Earl Roney, age 74, of Portage passed away at his home on Monday October 12, 2020. Robert was born December 31, 1945 in Camden, Tennessee to the late Austin and Jewel (Lineberry) Roney. Bob was a steelworker that retired from Inland Steel. He loved spending time with his grandkids. Followed closely by spending time with the rest of his family.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Carol; four children, Michael Kent Roney of Piedmont, OK, Dawn (Al, "Shorty") Herrera of Portage, Missy (Vernon) Wattles of Portage and Cassie (Scott) Rigsby of Valparaiso; several grandchildren, Christina (Alex) Mefford, Audrey Roney, Michael Roney, Amber (Colt) Herrera, Andrea (Cody) Richart, Austin (Marissa) Wattles, Brandon (Taylor) Herrera, Jordan Wattles, Matthew Mager, Chris (Toni) Rigsby and Perry Rigsby; five greatgrandchildren, Alyssa, Corra, Brody, Evie and Addie; two brothers, Richard (Debbie) Roney of Greenville, KY and Joe (Linda) Roney of Powderly, KY; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, David Roney.
Visitation will be from 2-8 pm Friday October 16, 2020 at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel 5341 Central Avenue Portage, Indiana 46368. Funeral services will be at 10 am Saturday at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at McCool Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be directed to The Special Olympics
Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com
