Robert Ferguson
1937 - 2020
Robert Ferguson Sr., age 83 passed away Tuesday afternoon November 10, 2020 at Methodist Hospital. He was born on March 9, 1937 in Leland, Mississippi to Tommie Lee Redfield and Johnny Ferguson. He was raised by his grandparents Corine and Miles Redfield. He graduated from Breishe High School and then attended Alcorn College. He worked at US Steel and retired from the Gary Public Transportation Corp. He was baptized at an early age. He later joined Zion M.B. Church under the leadership of Pastor Olarry. He later joined New Nazareth M.B. Church where he served under the Pastorage of Pastor Willie T. Johnson, Pastor Willie V. Nichols, and Pastor Orvill A. Sanders, Jr. He served on the Deacon Board, Trustee, Prison Ministry, Nursing Home Ministry and sang in the singing group named Third Sunday and also a Sunday School Teacher. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Easter Phelps and two other sisters and a brother. He leaves to cherish his memories children Debbie (Orlander) Robinson, Roderick (Lanice) Ferguson, Robert (Sandy) Ferguson Jr., Robert Michael Ferguson, and stepchildren, 8 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, November 20, 2020 from 12 noon-8:00 p.m. with family hours from 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Funeral Services Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at New Nazareth M. B. Church 1601 East 21st Avenue. Pastor Orvill A. Sanders Jr. officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.



Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 18, 2020.
November 17, 2020
Worked with Bob , at G . P .t . C Sorry for the family loss he will be missed .
Larry Young
Coworker
