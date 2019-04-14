Robert H. Ford, age 69, Minister, faithful servant of the Lord, caring father, brother and friend, was called home and welcomed to the right hand of the Lord on April 9, 2019. Robert Ford was born on December 7, 1949 in Gary, Indiana. He Graduated Roosevelt High School Class of 1968. Robert, a Vietnam Veteran, served with pride, in the US Army's 173 Airborne Unit. Post Military Service to his country, Robert joined USS Steel Gary Works, before successfully retiring in 2003 after 30 years of service. Robert was a Real Estate Broker, Certified Notary Signing Agent. Robert's beloved hobbies were Ministering and flying. The Holy Spirit led Robert to his church home, Miracle Temple Church of God in Christ, where he was a Minister. Robert was preceded in death, by father Ellehue Ford, mother Laura Ford, and son Rorie Ford. He leaves to cherish his memories, sisters; Deborah Hudson and Christine Ford, son Robert L. Ford and June Newby Ford, (mother of Robert L. Ford); nieces; Danielle Hudson, Davina Henderson, Kendra Rush, Dawn Hudson; brother-in-laws; Pastor Kenneth Rush and Donald Hudson; nephews; Devin Hudson, Kenneth J. Rush, Kris Rush; Godson Antione Stewart; Goddaughter; Aireal Sandidge; Friends Cornelius Sandidge (Father of Aireal), Eric Calhoun, Althea Hines and a host of many family and friends, and the Miracle Temple Church of God in Christ of Gary congregation. Visitation is Wednesday April 17, 2019 at Miracle Temple Church of God in Christ 5PM-8PM with family hours 6PM-8PM. Service, Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11AM at the church. Interment: He will be given a Military burial at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. 20953 W. Hoff Rd, Elwood, IL 60421. *Donations in memory of Robert in Lieu of Flowers, please forward to: "Miracle Temple Church of God in Christ 4709 E. 13th AVE, Gary, Indiana 46403. Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary