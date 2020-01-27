Home

Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home - Gary
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Greater First Baptist Church
4862 Olcott Ave.
East Chicago, IN
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Greater First Baptist Church
4862 Olcott Ave.
East Chicago, IN
Robert Henderson Obituary
Funeral Services for Robert "Bob" Henderson will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Greater First Baptist Church, 4862 Olcott Ave, East Chicago, IN 46312 and pubic visitation will be at 10:00 am before the Funeral.

Robert "Bob" Henderson, age 83 died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in Gary, Indiana. He was born October 3, 1936 to the late Viola Coleman and the late Louis Henderson in Lake Providence, Louisiana.

He was preceded in death by one brother, James Henderson and two sisters Ruby Henderson and Sarah (Sadie) Kelly. He leaves to cherish his memories: five children, Joyce Taylor of Lake Providence, Louisiana, Angela Brooks, of Gary, Indiana and Wanda (George) Cofield of Lawton, Oklahoma; Anthony Nickson, of St. Paul, Minnesota, Otis Henderson, of El Paso, Texas; four siblings, Loretta Coleman, Shirley (James) Davis of Gary, Indiana, Alberta Wilson, of Lake Providence, Louisiana and Gail Felton, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; a devoted cousin (brother) Lonzalee (Ida) Charles, his cherished friend Clarissa Bluiett and his special niece Gloria (James) Henderson-Carpenter; 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 27, 2020
