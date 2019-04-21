|
Robert Horton III, 38, of Gary, IN, passed away April 15, 2019 in Gary, IN. He leaves to cherish his memories his daughter Brianny Horton; loving parents Robert Horton, Jr. and Laurentha Browder-Arnold; siblings Linda D. Browder, Laurentha S. Horton, Ricardo (Serita) Horton, Angelo (LaKeya) Arnold, Shinithia Herbert, Cherlene M. Pearson, Jannie Dates, Shalonda Richardson, Jeanai Velez, Cosette Mack and Marcia Mack; grandmother Barbara Arnold; God-granparents Clarence and Valda Lewis; girlfriend Brandy M. Long; Godmothers Arlean Green and Denita Hairston; great aunt Elaine (Robert) Holiday; special brothers and friends Anthony Arnold, Kelton Johnson, Eric Ransom, David Robinson, Stasia, Aaliyah, Vanessa, and Raylin and Lucy and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at 11AM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church 1047 Kenwood Street in Hammond, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Rev. Patrick H. Gillis, Officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, IN. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019