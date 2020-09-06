Robert L. "Bo" Hoston, age 78, was born August 12, 1942, in Gary, Indiana to the parents of the late Robert E. and Martha A. Hoston (Osborne). Bo went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Methodist Southlake Hospital Merrillville, Indiana. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 A.M. All services will be held at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue Gary, IN. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park 3815 West 39th Avenue Hobart, Indiana.