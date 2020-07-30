1/1
Deacon Robert L. Sanders
1949 - 2020
Deacon Robert L. Sanders "The Good Deacon" was born to James and Beatrice Sanders on September 18th 1949 in Vance Mississippi. Blessed to be to eldest of fifteen siblings, The Lord distinguished him as one of His prized creations and a person of notable excellence.

As the eldest of fifteen, this workman had to learn early on how to care for others. The Lord placed him here because it was important that he help care for his younger siblings as the family began to expand.

Deacon Robert was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, Class of 1968. Known for his character, wisdom, and humor, he said what he meant, and he meant what he said. In midlife Bob began his journey as a workman for The Lord. He joined New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, continued to grow in his understanding of the Lord at Bethel Temple and finally at First Baptist Church

A workman with a heart of gold he was always willing to help others. Employed at NIPSCO for 40 years, he was given the name Too Tall.

Deacon Sanders was preceded in death by his parents, loving grandmother Girtie Bell, sisters Carolyn and Jeanette, brothers Lawrence, Bruno and Demetrius. He leaves to cherish his life with unconditional love his wife and soulmate, Jacquelyn Player Sanders, daughters Kim, Lisa (James) Ford, and LaTrinia Wilkins, son, Don Wilkins, Grandsons, Don Ellis Maxwell, Robert M. Sanders, Lenzie Gay, granddaughters, Patricia and Mercedes , great grandchildren, Harmonie Snow, Honesti , Gia'Vonna , Robyn, Azahria and Aubrielle Maxwell, brothers/sisters James (Robin), Laverne (Annabelle),Bruce, Darryl, Tim (Stephanie), and Steven Lynette, Arnetrice (Henry) Austin, Stephanie (David) Love, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Services to be held Saturday, August first at First Baptist Church in Gary, 626 W. 21st Ave. as follows: viewing from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., family hour 10 a.m. – 11 a.m., funeral services 11 a.m. to 12: p.m. Pastor Timothy F. Brown officiating. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery, Gary, In..

www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com



Published in Post-Tribune from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Funeral service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
AUG
1
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
AUG
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
5 entries
July 30, 2020
To the family,

Robert's at peace. Think of the good times and smile. For comfort read Ecclesiastes 3:1-15,17,19,20,22. May The Creator bring you peace during this time. The days of Dorie Miller...
Michael (Golfball) & Ermalene (Neice') Gault Sr
July 30, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss, Jackie and family. May God bless and comfort you during this time.
Doris Collins
Friend
July 30, 2020
A good dad and grandpa
Scott Lindsey
Acquaintance
July 30, 2020
GOD bless you Jackie & family. So many vivid and unforgettable memories of working with Bob " Too Tall " down thru the years rest well my friend.
Ronnie R. Vickerstaff
Coworker
July 29, 2020
My sincerest condolences....may God be with you in your time of sorrow.
Deborah McCloud
Acquaintance
