Robert L. Shone, age 82, of Portage passed away Sunday June 14, 2020 in St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, Indiana. He was born July 28, 1937 in Gary, Indiana to the late Larry and Annabelle (Holt) Shone.
Robert grew up in Hobart, IN. He graduated from Hobart High School in 1955. After high school, he obtained his undergraduate degree in Chemistry from Indiana University. He then attended Michigan State University where he received a Masters and PhD in Organic Chemistry. Robert was a research chemist in the pharmaceutical industry for over 40 years.
Robert married his high school sweetheart, Joyce in 1961. They were happily married for almost 59 years.
Robert was a member of the Portage First United Methodist Church. He was also very involved in the preservation and protection of native prairie plants through the Nachusa Grasslands Nature Conservancy Preserve and other organizations. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, canoeing and kayaking. He was also an avid reader.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Joyce of Portage; two children, Marla (Eric) Espeseth of Chicago and Tobin Shone of Portage; two grandchildren, Paige and Benjamin; a sister, Susan (Sam) Miller of Hobart; a brother, Sam Shone of Sedalia, CO and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Funeral services will be 1:00 pm on Thursday June 18, 2020 at Rees Funeral Home, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342 with Pastor Michael Lawson officiating. Burial will follow in McCool Cemetery in Portage, Indiana. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Thursday at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Shirley Heinze Land Trust, 109 West 700 North, Valparaiso, IN 46385.
Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 17, 2020.