Robert Lawrence Mitchell, age 68 departed from this life Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in the comfort of his home in Valparaiso IN with his family at his side. Robert (Mitch, Bobby, or R.L.), born January 9, 1952, in Alamo, TN, to the late Robert Lawrence and Lorene (Fisher) Mitchell. He confessed faith in Jesus Christ at an early age and worshipped at St. Timothy Community Church in Gary, IN. Robert graduated from Central High School, in 1970.He retired from Arcelor- Mittal Steel in East, Chicago, IN after 42 yrs. of service. And, retired in 2013 as Team Leader of the Asbestos Department. Robert united in matrimony to Sharon Smith, his wife of 40 years and raised their three children in Gary, IN for 22 years, in his spare time he provided lawn care, tree cutting, and hauling services throughout NWI. He and his wife were also rental investors for over 35 years. Earlier in life he loved to jog and participated in numerous marathons. He was also an advocate for the community and participated in numerous City-Wide Clean-Up. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lawrence and Lorene Mitchell; brothers, Carnell and Ben Mitchell, grand-son Robert L. Mitchell, Jr. IV. Robert leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted wife Sharon, Three children: Robert (Bobby) Mitchell Jr. (Minneapolis, MN), Ellise Ne'kole Johnson (Milton) Terre Haute, IN, and Brandon Denord Mitchell (Indianapolis, IN). 3 grandsons: Keaton, Floyd, and Keon Johnson. 9 sisters Brenda (Ewell), Faye, Arlene (Dwight), Darlene, Charlotte (John), Carrie Mae (Dennis), Debora , Angela (Samuel), and Jacqueline; 2 brothers: Dwight (Melba) and Rodney. Mother –in- Law Emma Allen. A host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, friends. Visitation Thursday July 2, 2020 from 9-1:00p.m. with funeral services to follow at 1:00p.m. All services at St. Timothy Community Church. Shipping to Memphis, TN for burial. Masks are required and Repast by invitation only Due to COVID-19