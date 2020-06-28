Robert Lawrence Mitchell Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Lawrence Mitchell, age 68 departed from this life Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in the comfort of his home in Valparaiso IN with his family at his side. Robert (Mitch, Bobby, or R.L.), born January 9, 1952, in Alamo, TN, to the late Robert Lawrence and Lorene (Fisher) Mitchell. He confessed faith in Jesus Christ at an early age and worshipped at St. Timothy Community Church in Gary, IN. Robert graduated from Central High School, in 1970.He retired from Arcelor- Mittal Steel in East, Chicago, IN after 42 yrs. of service. And, retired in 2013 as Team Leader of the Asbestos Department. Robert united in matrimony to Sharon Smith, his wife of 40 years and raised their three children in Gary, IN for 22 years, in his spare time he provided lawn care, tree cutting, and hauling services throughout NWI. He and his wife were also rental investors for over 35 years. Earlier in life he loved to jog and participated in numerous marathons. He was also an advocate for the community and participated in numerous City-Wide Clean-Up. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lawrence and Lorene Mitchell; brothers, Carnell and Ben Mitchell, grand-son Robert L. Mitchell, Jr. IV. Robert leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted wife Sharon, Three children: Robert (Bobby) Mitchell Jr. (Minneapolis, MN), Ellise Ne'kole Johnson (Milton) Terre Haute, IN, and Brandon Denord Mitchell (Indianapolis, IN). 3 grandsons: Keaton, Floyd, and Keon Johnson. 9 sisters Brenda (Ewell), Faye, Arlene (Dwight), Darlene, Charlotte (John), Carrie Mae (Dennis), Debora , Angela (Samuel), and Jacqueline; 2 brothers: Dwight (Melba) and Rodney. Mother –in- Law Emma Allen. A host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, friends. Visitation Thursday July 2, 2020 from 9-1:00p.m. with funeral services to follow at 1:00p.m. All services at St. Timothy Community Church. Shipping to Memphis, TN for burial. Masks are required and Repast by invitation only Due to COVID-19



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune from Jun. 28 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
09:00 - 01:00 PM
St. Timothy Community Church.
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
St. Timothy Community Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Praying God will comfort and give you peace. Robert was my classmate (CHS Class of 1970, Alamo,TN) and was very special to our class. He will truly be missed. ❤
Mary (McLemore) Davis
Classmate
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved