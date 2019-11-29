Home

Wake
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
El Bethel Apostolic Church
2316 Taney Place
Gary, IN
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
El Bethel Apostolic Church
2316 Taney Place
Gary, IN
Age 55, of Gary, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. He was survived by his mother, Elmarie Williams, his siblings, Michael(Linda) Barnes, Ursula Williams, Tifany (Eric) Jackson, Angela Williams, and a host of cousins, nephews, nieces, family and friends. Bobby will be missed. Services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Wake begins at 9:00a.m - 10:30 a.m Funeral 10:30 a.m all services at El Bethel Apostolic Church, 2316 Taney Place, Gary, In. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 29, 2019
