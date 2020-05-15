Robert Lee Hoover
1944 - 2020
Robert L. Hoover, Sr., of Merrillville, IN. Born December 1, 1944 in Houlka, Mississippi to the proud parents of Sammie L. Hoover Sr. and Lela M. Hoover. He departed from this life on Friday, May 8, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his: (wife) Jewel Hoover, (father) Sammie L. Hoover, and (son) Robert L. Hoover Jr.

Rob was the first born of eleven children.

He leaves to cherish precious memories to his Mother: Lela M. Hoover; One Uncle: W.L. Moore; Two Daughters and Four Sons: Vickie Boswell, Dwayne Barnes, Jackie Adams (Curtis), Laval Hoover, Deondray Hoover, and Sean Rogers (Emonie). Seven Sisters: Gloria Phillips, Dorothy Hoover, Sherry Hoover, Connie Ballard, Wanda Hoover, Ernestine Williams (Maurice), Sandra Wise (Sylvester). Three Brothers: Sammie Hoover Jr., Dennis Hoover (Dorothy), Jeffrey Hoover (Necia); 16 Grandchildren; six Great-Grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation on Saturday, May 16, 2020, 1:00pm to 2:00pm, at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant Street, Gary, Indiana 46408. Funeral Services and Interment/Burial will be private.



Published in Post-Tribune on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
MAY
16
Funeral
02:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
