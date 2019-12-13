|
Robert Lee Hurt, Sr. age 87 formerly of Gary,In and a resident of Michigan City,In passed away December 7,2019. Robert Lee attended Roosevelt High School and was employed at Youngstown Sheet and Tube Steel Mill. Robert was also a veteran in the United States Army and Pastor of New Covenant Outreach Ministries for 32 Years.
He leaves to cherish his memories 4 sons Robert Hurt, Jr., Jeffery L. Hurt Sr., Dwayne (Dedra) Hurt, Byron Hurt Sr. 1 daughter Ronetta (Gary) Neal, two brothers Steve (Callie) Hurt, Johnny B. (Delores) Hurt three sisters Delores (Curtis) Bones, Imogene Macon and Aretha (Eric) Brown. Also host grandchildren relatives and friends. All Services Saturday December 14,2019. Wake 9:00 am Funeral 11:00 am at Love Feast COGIC 2456 Chase St. Gary,In. Professional Services rendered by Powell Coleman Funeral Home. Burial Evergreen Memorial Hobart,In.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 13, 2019