Robert Lewis Jr. Aka Winkie and Bob-Cat-Bob retired from Bethlehem Steel Mill was born August 16, 1944 in Jackson, MS to Robert Sr. and Annie Pearl Lewis.After a lengthy illness on April 18, 2020 he got tired and took his wings and flew home. Preceded in death by parents, grandparent, step father Charles Rouson Sr. , 3 brothers Clarence Lewis, Charles Ray Rouson, and Hugh (Shug)Rouson. He leaves to cherish his fond memories his best friend and wife Rosie (Brock0 Lewis, son Robert Lewis III, stepson which he loved and raised Alvin L.(Sabina )Hill Jr., brother Bruce(Kathy) Rouson, special Uncle William (Faye) Rouster and a host of grandchildren, aunts, uncles cousins and friends who will truly miss him.
Published in the Post Tribune from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020