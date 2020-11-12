Robert Louis Bandy, age 75, of Gary, IN went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was born September 12, 1945 in Birmingham, AL to Willie and Ruby (Trammell) Bandy. Robert graduated from Roosevelt High School class of 63 and received his degree from Calumet College. He was the second oldest of thirteen children including brothers Ricky, Ronald (Patricia), Kenneth (Gloria), Jeffery and William (Michelle); sisters Sandra Price, Angelia Harrison, and Debra (Morris) Nelson. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Willa (Wilbur) Crozier; three brothers, Benny, Darroyl and Reginald.
Robert was a Vietnam War Veteran and retired as a Lieutenant from the Gary Police Department after 36 years of dedicated service. He also managed security operations for Cablevision of Gary as well as provided private security for the late former Congresswoman Katie Hall.
Robert leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife, Laura and five daughters, Montisha (Carlos) Brown, Tralicia (David) Lewis, Oneida Rome, Robin Borom, and Lynlie Bandy. He was a loving grandfather to his six grandchildren, Lauren, London, BraeAllen, Logan, Davey, and Jonah. He will be deeply missed by his cousin/brother Glenn Trammell; loving in laws Valerie Bynum, Beverly (Willie) Jackson, Jesse Powell, Coulter (Jessie-deceased) Powell, Victoria Sanchez, Ardth (Aaron) Thomas, Victor (Darlene - deceased) and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
A private graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Ridgelawn Cemetery, 4401 West Ridge Road, Gary, Indiana 46408. We are asking all visitors to please wear masks and respect social distancing guidelines. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com