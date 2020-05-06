Robert Marce' Davis-Hughes
2001 - 2020
Robert Marce' Davis-Hughes Jr. age 19 of Merrillville,In passed away on April 18, 2020. A lot of people knew Marce' as Marce', and some as Robert or Rob. Marce' was born in Harvey, Illinois, on April 17, 2001 to the parents, Robert Davis Sr. and Maya Hughes, his older sister, Matayzia Hughes, and younger brother, Tyrice Mitchell Jr. Marce' attended Theodore Roosevelt College and Career Academy in Gary, Indiana. While in school he was very social and was able to make friends with any and everybody. Marce' had love for animals, he had a lizard, ferret, rabbit and a dog named MUBU that he adored. Marce' just had this air about him that had people adoring him. He was funny, charming, and a character. Marce' was just someone who could capture anyone's attention and keep them drawn to him. All Services are Friday May 8,2020 Wake 9:30a.m. Funeral 11:00a.m. At Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary,In


Published in Post-Tribune on May 6, 2020.
