Robert passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 in Merrillville. He was born December 2, 1960 to the late Prince Albert and Olivia McMorris. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Prince Jr., Donald and Omar. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Shani; three daughters Olivia, Bianca and Amber; brother Henry; sisters Ayo Maat and Jacqueline. On Thursday, January 30, 2020 visitation will start at 10:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN 46409, Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 28, 2020
