Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Fair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Michael Fair

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Michael Fair Obituary
was born on November 27, 1986 and received his wings on May 8, 2019. Robert leaves to cherish his memory his parents Joe and Idella Fair of Gary, Indiana; loving brothers Terry (Temple) Noel of Portage, IN and Joseph (Amy) Bethel of Richmond, IN; one sister Lashica (James) Scaife of West Memphis, AR; special friends Diana Fitzgerald and son Nicholas Fitzgerald of Ft Wayne, IN; Nurses Beverly, Shirley, Rose, Patricia and Mary of Indiana; Mary, Kelly, Gary and Felicia of Joliet, IL; and a host of other relatives and friends. Robert has joined his special "Angel" friend Brian Rehder and all his "Angel" friends from the Lissenphaly Net Work Group. Visitation Saturday May 25, 2019 from 9-11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now