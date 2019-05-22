|
was born on November 27, 1986 and received his wings on May 8, 2019. Robert leaves to cherish his memory his parents Joe and Idella Fair of Gary, Indiana; loving brothers Terry (Temple) Noel of Portage, IN and Joseph (Amy) Bethel of Richmond, IN; one sister Lashica (James) Scaife of West Memphis, AR; special friends Diana Fitzgerald and son Nicholas Fitzgerald of Ft Wayne, IN; Nurses Beverly, Shirley, Rose, Patricia and Mary of Indiana; Mary, Kelly, Gary and Felicia of Joliet, IL; and a host of other relatives and friends. Robert has joined his special "Angel" friend Brian Rehder and all his "Angel" friends from the Lissenphaly Net Work Group. Visitation Saturday May 25, 2019 from 9-11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 22, 2019