Robert Michael Knight III, 37 of Merrillville, IN passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. He was born to Robert and Alfreda Knight on July 8, 1981 in Gary, IN. Robert was a devoted father, son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend. He attended elementary school in Gary and was a graduate of Andrean High School Class of 1999. Robert was on the varsity basketball team as well as the track team. Also, as a child he was on the Steel City Biddy Basketball team. He attended Calumet College of St. Joseph in Whiting, IN where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Management in August, 2009. Currently, Robert was pursuing an Associate of Applied Science in Industrial Technology Electrical at Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso, IN. He was recently inducted as a Lifetime Member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. On April 8, 2011, he joined the brotherhood of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc., Gary Alumni Graduate Chapter. He was employed as a contractor with ArcelorMittal in Burns Harbor. Robert is survived by his loving mom, Alfreda (late Robert) Knight; sisters, Shannon (John), Sherry (Willie), Ronda (Curtis), and Rosalind (Arnold) Graves; beloved sons, Robert Knight IV and Taylor Knight. Loyal friend and confidant, Auntie Brenda. Special friends, Christina Coleman, Charlinda Truitt, and Marcellus Johnson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Robert enjoyed modeling, shopping, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. His family will remember him as being a loving individual as well as their personal "handyman". Visitation will be on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. in the Main Chapel at Ridgelawn Funeral Home, 4201 West Ridge Road, Gary, IN 46408 (219) 980-5555. He will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery, 2305 West 73rd Avenue, Merrillville, IN. Robert will be dearly missed by his loving, devoted family, and precious friends. God Grant Him Eternal Rest. Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019