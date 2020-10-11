1/1
Robert Paul Greenburg
1931 - 2020
Robert Paul Greenburg, age 88, of Hobart passed away Thursday October 8, 2020 at the Indiana Veterans Home in West Lafayette, Indiana. Robert was born December 21, 1931 in Gary, Indiana to the late Robert and Agnes (Robinson) Greenburg. He retired as Superintendent of the Munster Post Office retiring in 1989. Robert was a veteran of the US Air Force. He enjoyed camping, fishing and watching football. He was a huge Green Bay Packers Fan.

Robert is survived by two daughters, Robin Grammel of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Sandy (Steven) Maravilla of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Carl Mike Smith, Heather Smith, Brandon Alexander and Shannon (Matthew) Jackson; and one Great grandson, George Jackson.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Ann (Van Scoyk) Greenburg; his parents, Robert and Agnes Greenburg; one brother, Donald Ekdahl; three sisters, Shirley Meyer, Carol Jean and Fern Fenwick.

Robert's wishes were to be cremated and his ashes to be buried with his wife in Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso, Indiana.



Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
Memories & Condolences

October 10, 2020
My sympathy goes out to Bob’s family.He was a supervisor of mine when i worked at the Post Office in Gary.He was a pleasure to work with.
Mark Sadowski
Coworker
