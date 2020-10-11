Robert Paul Greenburg, age 88, of Hobart passed away Thursday October 8, 2020 at the Indiana Veterans Home in West Lafayette, Indiana. Robert was born December 21, 1931 in Gary, Indiana to the late Robert and Agnes (Robinson) Greenburg. He retired as Superintendent of the Munster Post Office retiring in 1989. Robert was a veteran of the US Air Force. He enjoyed camping, fishing and watching football. He was a huge Green Bay Packers Fan.Robert is survived by two daughters, Robin Grammel of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Sandy (Steven) Maravilla of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Carl Mike Smith, Heather Smith, Brandon Alexander and Shannon (Matthew) Jackson; and one Great grandson, George Jackson.He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Ann (Van Scoyk) Greenburg; his parents, Robert and Agnes Greenburg; one brother, Donald Ekdahl; three sisters, Shirley Meyer, Carol Jean and Fern Fenwick.Robert's wishes were to be cremated and his ashes to be buried with his wife in Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso, Indiana.