Robert Preston Shotwell
1946 - 2020
Robert Preston Shotwell passed away on May 1, 2020 at the age of 73. Robert was preceded in death by his parents Pink Jackson Shotwell and Bertha Randle and brother Terry Shotwell. Robert was born on December 12, 1946 in Collierville, TN. Robert worked for 29 years at the Westville Correctional Facility, 14 years at USS Steel and 4 years in the US Nvy as a field medic during the Vietnam War. He was beloved by his family, friends, and community.

He leaves to cherish fond memories with his wife of 48 years, Meaola Shotwell. Brother Verjestice "Skippy" (Betty) Shotwell and three childrin Kerry (Carolyn) Shotwell, Tansey Elana Shotwellm and Ryan Preston Shotwell. Four grandchildren, Kara Marie Shotwell, Maya Rochelle Shotwell, Frank Ware III "Trey", and Maciel Vernell Haynes and a host of nieces, nephews, and greatgrandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him.

There will be a public viewing and visitation at Smith Bizzell and Warner Funeral Home, Friday, May 8, 2020; 11:00a - 1:00p.



Published in Post-Tribune on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Visitation
11:00 - 1:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
MAY
8
Viewing
11:00 - 1:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 9, 2020
May he rest in peace. We met at Hudson-Campbell exercising.
He was a great guy.

Coach Roy Thomas
Roy Thomas
Friend
