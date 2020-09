April 16, 1931 - September 21, 2010



You gave selflessly to your family. Your wisdom and sense of humor will be with us forever. As long as we live you are forever a part of us. Your name is carved on our hearts.It hardly feels like you left us 10 years ago. Your loving wife, Shirley P. Thomas. Daughter and son-in-law, Terrie and Roland Nolen. Granddaughters, Mallory Nolen, Rayna Nolen and Nicolette (Nikki) Nolen.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store